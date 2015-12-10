Since my move up to Grey County over three years ago, I’ve often encouraged my city friends to make the journey and check out why I’m quite happy on the shores of Georgian Bay. This fall has been extremely busy with many taking me up on my offer…friends I’ve known for over 30 years and beyond have taken me up on the offer. My most recent visitor, Rita Zekas, enjoyed a milder than usual fall weekend…the weather is definitely cooperating. Here is the link to her blog that gives her unique take on my ‘hood’ http://ritazekas.blogspot.ca/2015/12/owen-sound-advice.html

As we move into the holiday mode…wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.