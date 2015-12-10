Since my move up to Grey County over three years ago, I’ve often encouraged my city friends to make the journey and check out why I’m quite happy on the shores of Georgian Bay. This fall has been extremely busy with many taking me up on my offer…friends I’ve known for over 30 years and beyond have taken me up on the offer. My most recent visitor, Rita Zekas, enjoyed a milder than usual fall weekend…the weather is definitely cooperating. Here is the link to her blog that gives her unique take on my ‘hood’ http://ritazekas.blogspot.ca/2015/12/owen-sound-advice.html
As we move into the holiday mode…wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.
Living in Grey County…the shores of Georgian Bay…it’s no secret that winter comes early and stays late. However, I’m thrilled to say this year is bucking the trend….so far. We are now in the first week of November and usually we’ve had our first snow and temperatures hover around the freezing mark. But not this week! The sun is shining and the forecast is for temps to be in the mid to high teens…a true gift. Knowing this will come to end soon…I’ll be taking advantage of this unusual weather by doing yard duty and as much outdoor activity as possible. The work has been slow this fall…so perhaps this is the big plan…to offer me an opportunity to really appreciate the area and be grateful for the snow arriving later than usual.
What an amazing Thanksgiving weekend it was…the weather couldn’t have been more beautiful. I took my beautiful Bernese Mountain Dog on a number of park walks. In addition to the park we walked our block and one of the favourite things she enjoys doing is taking the short cut through the ravine that is close to the house. The path is now a carpet of leaves in vibrant colours…only a few short weeks and they will all be covered with the white stuff I suspect. What I did take time to do this long weekend was to do my civic duty and vote. I was overwhelmed by the number of people who also took time from the annual celebration to cast their vote…and lovely to see so many young people in the line exercising their right. With the arrival of the brisk air this week I sense a change and hope for the future of our precious country.
It’s been almost two years since I posted anything on this blog. My life has taken a decidedly different direction so my focus is no long specific to the world of Broadway theatre. I work on many interesting projects with people all over Canada and the US so I will now use this space to talk about what I’m up to and to shamelessly promote clients I’m working with…with the hope you may be interested.
First up is the 5th Annual Toronto Garlic Festival on September 20th, being held in a new location this year, Artscape Wychwood Barns…check out their website for all the details. http://www.torontogarlicfestival.ca/ Festival organizer Peter McClusky has just launched his new book…Ontario Garlic: The Story from Farm to Festival. He will be there with books to sign at the festival when you take in all the many vendor’s offerings, chefs dishing up all things garlic and other special presentations. Hope to see you there.
Following in the footsteps of other rock legends (U2) it looks like Sting has penned a musical based on his memories growing up in northeast England. The Last Ship will open in Chicago before heading to Broadway..however at the moment an opening date and theatre are not yet available. The team attached to the project include playwright John Logan (Red) and writer Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal),with directing duties going to Joe Mantello (Wicked) and choreography by Steven Hoggett (Once).
The current Canadian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of The Wizard of Oz will take up residence at Las Vegas’s Smith Center for the Performing Arts beginning September 10. Currently at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, they will wrap up on August 18 as they prepare to head to south. Most of the current cast will make the journey, which will be the beginning of a North American tour ending on July 20, 2014 at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre.
The theatre world doesn’t often have the chance to celebrate a producer with such staying power as Toronto’s Mirvish Productions. This season 2013/2014 celebrates 50 years since Ed Mirvish purchased the Royal Alexandra Theatre and over the years turned King Street West into the vibrant theatre district it is today. This season brings back a favourite, Les Miserable, with a predominately Canadian cast. Toronto will host the pre-Broadway production of Disney’s Aladdin. Also on tap is the Canadian premier of the Tony-winner Once, a new production of Cats as well as the world premiere of the “tango rock opera” Arrabal from Toronto native choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys). It looks like Toronto theatre goers will have reason to celebrate this half century of Mirvish presentations. For a full list of the upcoming season visit www.mirvish.com.
The latest report has the iconic musical Les Miserables returning to Toronto in September. With all the excitement surrounding the recent feature film, it just makes sense to capitalize on the continuing popularity of Les Miz. Casting has not been confirmed however expect a stellar gathering since Toronto is a city that continues to have a deep love affair with this musical. Will keep you posted as additional information becomes available.
It is true, Canadian actor Conrad Bain will probably be best known as dad to the two adopted sons on TV’s 80’s series Diff’rent Strokes, however he was much more than that. After serving in the Canadian Armed Forces he studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. In 1956 Bain made his Broadway debut in The Iceman Cometh. Then he returned to Canada and performed at the Stratford Festival in 1958 and continued performing on stage in both the US and Canada until an audition in 1971 led him to television. Bain died on January 14th at 89.
Academy Award winner Tom Hanks is scheduled to make his Broadway debut in Lucky Guy. Written by the late Nora Ephron, Hanks will portray the late journalist Mike McAlary who won the Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the police brutality case of Abner Louima. Previews begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 1 with the opening night slated for April 1.